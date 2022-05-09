BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.