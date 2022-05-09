BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.
BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
