Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.58

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $201.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

