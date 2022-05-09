Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $397.44 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.69 or 0.00073261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $397.44 million and $12.97 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00306788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00080265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

