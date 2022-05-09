BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.0642 on Major Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $348,709.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,645,987 coins and its circulating supply is 5,434,533 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.