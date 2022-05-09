BitGreen Market Capitalization Reaches $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002022 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00136843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00344479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.