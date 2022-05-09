BlackCoin (BLK) Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,415.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,356,581 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

