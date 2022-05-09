BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is First Washington CORP’s 9th Largest Position

First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust accounts for about 2.5% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,553. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

