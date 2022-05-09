BLink Achieves Market Capitalization of $551,123.44 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $551,123.44 and $309.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.81 or 0.99939835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00100285 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

