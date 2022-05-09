Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 9th

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of BCSAU opened at $10.16 on Monday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $7,634,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,675,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

