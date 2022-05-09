bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,790. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $237.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 283,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

