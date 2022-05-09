BMO Capital Markets Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $140.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.72.

Shares of WING opened at $84.02 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.98.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 697,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

