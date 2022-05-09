BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 606,744 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 376.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,744 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.26% of Brixmor Property Group worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $4,393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,941,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

