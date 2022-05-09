BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.16% of Campbell Soup worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

