BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 119,213 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,799,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $144.26 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

