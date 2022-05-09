BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 119,213 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,799,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $144.26 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.