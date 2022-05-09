BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.32.

