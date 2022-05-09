BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.67 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.23% of Universal Display worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $134.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average is $155.62. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

