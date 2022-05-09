BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $19.09 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE:FE opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

