BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

