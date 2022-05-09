BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

