Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. 995,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,786. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

