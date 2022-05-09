Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $2.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

BDRBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BDRBF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. 995,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

