Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $66,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 631,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,515. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

