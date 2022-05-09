Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,053,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $280.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,543 shares of company stock worth $44,155,103. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

