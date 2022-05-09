Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.24. 1,369,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.