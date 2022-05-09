Boston Research & Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,243,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,865,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,872. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21.

