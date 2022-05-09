Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard stock traded down $19.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,317. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

