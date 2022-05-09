Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $67,950,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

MMM traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,996. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

