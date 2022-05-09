Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $4,271,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $10.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.20. 9,666,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,038. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 23.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

