Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 834,164 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834,164 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Constellium worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

