Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of BPACU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,498. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.

