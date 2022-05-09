BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.68) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.12) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

LON:BP opened at GBX 426.65 ($5.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £83.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.04. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 430.75 ($5.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($464.02). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Insiders acquired a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 in the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

