Bradford Kyle Armbrester Acquires 8,320 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. 2,125,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,135. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.