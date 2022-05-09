BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.39

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 410250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

