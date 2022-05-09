Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.76. 907,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

