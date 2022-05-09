Brightcove (BCOV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV):

5/7/2022 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

4/29/2022 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

4/28/2022 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Brightcove is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Brightcove was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,611. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 97.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

