Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $89,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. 341,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010,359. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.