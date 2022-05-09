Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.70

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 22092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

