Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $96,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.71. 516,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.