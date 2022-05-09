Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $6.73. 54,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,600. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32. DermTech has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $201.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

