Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $12.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.68.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.49. 1,627,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

