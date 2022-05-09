Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $1.69. Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $6.87 on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,644. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.