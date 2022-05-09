Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $1.69. Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $6.87 on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,644. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

