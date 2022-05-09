Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $2.34 EPS

Brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.40. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,584,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

