Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $169.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.50 million. Everi reported sales of $139.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $730.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $813.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE EVRI traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

