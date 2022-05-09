Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will post $72.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $78.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $335.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $394.90 million, with estimates ranging from $381.66 million to $407.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

PING traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $19.98. 1,545,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

