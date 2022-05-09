Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

SWKS traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

