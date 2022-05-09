Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,348 shares of company stock worth $232,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

