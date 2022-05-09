Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.