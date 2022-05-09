Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) PT at C$20.00

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE AQN traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.59. 575,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.31. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.