Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Price Target at $63.33

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

