Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $101.72

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,919. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

